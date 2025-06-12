U.S. Politics

Democratic Senator Shoved to the Ground in Arrest After Attempting to Question Kristi Noem During Press Conference

The senator had his hands cuffed behind his back by several officers in FBI gear

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Senator Alex Padilla detained
California Sen. Alex Padilla was detained by law enforcement Thursday after interrupting Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference.

A Democratic senator was shoved to the ground and forcefully arrested after interrupting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference in Los Angeles.

California Sen. Alex Padilla could be seen pushing against security officials as he attempted to approach Noem during her Thursday conference on immigration in video captured and shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

"I'm Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary because the fact of the matter is, half a dozen criminals that you're rotating on your—," the lawmaker said as he was pushed out of the room by multiple officials.

Once Padilla is removed out of the doors, he can be heard saying, "Hands off!"

The senator was then taken to a hallway, where he was seen in another clip being pushed down on his knees before being shoved to the ground as FBI officials detained him. The three officers then work together to handcuff his hands behind his back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Senator, Democrats, Democratic Party, Los Angeles, California, Southern California, Immigration, Arrested

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Vance Urged Elon Musk to End Trump Feud in a Call Days Before Saying Some of His Posts 'Went Too Far': Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know