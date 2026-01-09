CES 2026: iPolish Can Instantly Change Your Nail Colors in 400 Shades

Just when you thought that CES 2026 can't be this exciting, beauty-tech startup ipolish unveiled a bizarre innovation taken out of a sci-fi book. The company presented press-on acrylic nails that change colors on command using a small electric charge. It's futuristic and mesmerizing to watch, especially since there are hundreds of colors to choose from.

Unlike traditional manicures locked into a single shade, iPolish nails let users reinvent their look in seconds.

iPolish's Smart Nail Technology

The process is refreshingly simple. Users charge the iPolish wand, pair it with their phone, and select a color in the app. According to Engadget, a quick touch of the wand to the tip of each nail sends a short electric pulse through the acrylic, and in about five seconds, the nail shifts to the chosen color, smoothly and evenly.

While iPolish hasn't revealed the exact science behind the transformation, the results are polished and deliberate, making the tech feel refined rather than gimmicky.

400 Colors Means Unlimited Possibilities

Each nail can display up to 400 distinct colors and can be changed as often as desired. Nails can now match an outfit, mood, or event instantly, without repainting, drying, or worrying about smudges. Because the color lives within the nail itself, there's no chemical odor and no waiting time.

How Much is the iPolish Starter Kit?

The $95 starter kit includes the color-changing wand and two full nail sets: a shorter Ballerina cut and a longer Squoval cut. While reshaping the nails could damage the embedded technology, the included options cover a wide range of style preferences.

If a nail breaks or goes missing, replacements cost $6.50 per nail. Compared to weekly salon visits, the potential long-term savings are significant.

Is iPolish Worth the Hype?

Shipping is expected to begin in June 2026, so durability and long-term performance remain to be tested. Still, the concept feels thoughtfully executed rather than gimmicky. iPolish is unlike any other you will see in salons.

For more strange CES 2026 products, check our latest reports about Lollipop Star and EliteBoard G1a AI PC.

Originally published on Tech Times