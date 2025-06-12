U.S. Crime & Justice

Man Spit on ICE Agent While Being Detained for Reentering US After Being Deported: US Attorney

By
ICE official
ICE official

A 41-year-old man living in Los Angeles has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after allegedly spitting on an ICE agent while being arrested for reentering the U.S. illegally, federal prosecutors said.

Omar Pulido Bastida, a Mexican national previously deported from the United States, had already been charged earlier this year with illegal reentry, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The man was living in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at the time of the incident. On Tuesday morning, ICE agents arrived at Pulido's home with a warrant tied to the illegal reentry case.

After identifying himself from the second-story balcony, Pulido reportedly insulted the officer. When he later opened the front door, separated by an iron security gate, he told the agent, "I know my rights. I'm calling my lawyer," and then allegedly spit through the gate, hitting the officer in the face.

ICE agents entered the home shortly after and found Pulido hiding in a second-floor storage room. He surrendered and was taken into custody. A federal magistrate ordered him detained, with arraignment scheduled for July 16 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Pulido now faces one felony count of assaulting a federal employee, which carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office's Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Ice, Arrest, Los Angeles, California, Arrested

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know