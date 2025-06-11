Headlines

White House Insists Trump 'Supports Peaceful Protest' Despite Him Threatening Military Parade Demonstrators With Possible 'Force'

"Of course the president supports peaceful protest. What a stupid question."

By
Karoline Leavitt

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed a reporter who questioned if President Donald Trump would allow peaceful protest during a large scale military parade scheduled for Saturday.

"Of course the president supports peaceful protest," Leavitt replied with a smile. "What a stupid question."

Despite Leavitt's implication that the president's support for peaceful protest is obvious, Trump left press with a different impression yesterday, promising that protestors would be met with force.

"By the way, for those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force," he said.

Related

"I haven't even heard about a protest, but, you know, this is people that hate our country," Trump added, repeating the warning. "But they will be met with very heavy force."

The military parade — estimated to cost roughly $45 million — falls on Flag Day, the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and the president's 79th birthday. Efforts to secure the celebration are underway, with thousands of police officers hired, metal detectors, anti-scale fencing and concrete barriers installed, and drones ready to surveil the crowd, USA Today reported.

The event follows ongoing protests that began last week in Los Angeles in response to sweeping ICE raids around the city. Despite California Governor Gavin Newsom's insistence that outside force would only aggravate tensions, Trump deployed the National Guard and marines, condemning the demonstrations as a violent insurrection.

Hundreds of "No Kings" protests are planned to take place across the country on Saturday, though not in any areas that would overlap with Trump's parade. Committed to nonviolent action, the mobilization is billed as a "nationwide day of defiance."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Protest, Protests, Demonstration, National Guard, Military, La, Press

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful
Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'
Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Donald Trump Los Angeles protests
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know