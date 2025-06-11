Headlines

LAPD Chief Says National Guard Is Not Helping Quash Protests But To Help ICE 'On The Immigration Front'

Jim McDonnell said local police was capable of handling the protests that have taken place over the past days

By
National Guard in Los Angeles
National Guard troops in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that National Guard troops deployed to the city are not there to quash the protests that have been taking place since Friday, but rather to help federal forces conduct immigration enforcement operations.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, McDonnell said the LAPD is capable of dealing with the protests. "We don't need the National Guard, and they are not here to help us right now," he added, claiming that "they are here to facilitate what the federal agencies are doing on the immigration front."

The officer went on to express concern about the military members engaging with protesters, especially considering the Trump administration is also deploying some 700 Marines to the area: "Anytime anybody comes into the city and we are not clear on what rules and responsibilities are, there's a concern." "I worry for our own people," he said.

Related

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the deployment of troops against his wishes in a statewide address on Tuesday, saying it was done "illegally and for no reason." "This brazen abuse of power by a sitting president enflamed a combustible situation, putting our people, our officers and even our National Guard at risk," Newsom added.

Elsewhere, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, also a Democrat, implemented a curfew in downtown Los Angeles after five nights of protests in the city center, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Protests against the administration's policies have spread to other cities across the country, and are expected to continue during the next days. On Saturday, coalitions of pro-democracy, labor and liberal activists are arranging a full day of protests against the military parade that will take place on that day in Washington D.C.

Concretely, organizations will seek to make the case that Trump is hijacking the army celebration to venerate himself, NBC News reports.

"The goal is to deprive Trump of what he wants in this moment, which is a story about him being the all-powerful political figure of our time, and instead create a contrast with normal, everyday people demonstrating that power in this country still resides with the people," said Exra Levin, a co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, who is helping organize what participants have dubbed a nationwide "No Kings" demonstration.

But regardless of the thousands of protests expected across the country, the president himself says he is unfazed, saying he has not heard about the scheduled demonstrations, while warning reporters that protesters this weekend will face a "very big force."

"And I haven't even heard about a protest," Trump added, "but you know, this is people that hate our country. But they will be met with very heavy force." Likewise, at a news briefing this week, a Secret Service official said thousands of agents and officers will be on hand to provide security.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Los Angeles, National Guard

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful
Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'
Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Donald Trump Los Angeles protests
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know