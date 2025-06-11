Mexican President Sheinbaum Rejects Claim From DHS That She Was Encouraging Violence in Immigration Protests: 'Absolutely False'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected claims from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about encouraging violence in immigration protests in Los Angeles, calling them "absolutely false."

In a social media publication, Sheinbaum attached a video in which she "clearly condemn violent demonstrations."

"We've always been against it and even more so given my responsibilities. Moreover, our stance remains that of defending honest, hardworking Mexicans who contribute to the U.S. economy and their families in Mexico. I'm certain dialogue and respect are the best way for our people to understand each other and that this misunderstanding will be clarified," Sheinbaum added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Noem had told reporters that "Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in LA and I condemn her for that." "She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on," Noem added.

Sheinbaum did criticize the immigration raids taking place in Los Angeles, which catalyzed the protests that have been taking place in the city since Friday and have, at times, become violent. She said he city "wouldn't be what it is" without migrants.

"They migrate out of need and send resources to their families from there," the president added. "Mexicans will always have our backing and demand that their human rights be respected. They must know that, should they wish to return to Mexico, we will welcome them with open arms."

Mexican officials said on Monday that dozens of nationals had been arrested in the raids and some had already been deported. Concretely, Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente said that 42 Mexican migrants — 37 men and five women — were arrested over the weekend.

Speaking at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily news conference, de la Fuente said the detained individuals were being held in four different detention centers. He noted that consular officials had compiled a complete database of detainees, including family contact information, and had already begun reaching out to relatives. De la Fuente said most of those arrested were working at a textile factory in downtown Los Angeles at the time of the raids.

A group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Mexico on Monday to demonstrate against the raids. Organizacion Binacional Migrante Aztlan, which called the protest, said the Trump administration's policies are "brutal, abusive and xenophobic."

Originally published on Latin Times