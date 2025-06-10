U.S. Politics

Democratic Lawmaker Screams at Hegseth After Deflecting Spending Plan Question to Rail Against Biden: 'We Have Nada!'

Hegseth insisted he has the details and will provide them for the committee

By
Hegseth Budget Details_06102025_1
Pete Hegseth was reprimanded Tuesday by the House Appropriations Subcommittee for failing to provide details on the Defense Department’s nearly $1 trillion budget.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sidestepped a spending question on the Trump administration's proposed $1 trillion FY 2026 defense budget to rail against former President Joe Biden, drawing criticism from Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

While lamenting the previous administration's mismanagement of the nation's shipbuilding projects during Tuesday's hearing, Hegseth was interrupted by DeLauro, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee.

"Please! I want your plan," DeLauro said sharply. "I've had difficulty with the prior administration, and I don't mind calling them out," she added, before pressing Hegseth for specifics on the proposed budget.

"What is your plan for the future? Can we get that in writing and on paper so that we know where you're going? Because we don't have anything today," she continued. "We have zip, nada in knowing where you're going."

"You could talk percentages. You could talk about whatever you want. But unless this committee see dollars and cents and where you're going and what your plan is, then we may reconsider what you need to do to go forward. Give us the details," DeLauro added.

Hegseth insisted he has the details and will provide them for the committee.

Elsewhere in the hearing, Hegseth defended the nearly $1 trillion proposal as "a historic level of funding for military readiness," asserting that it prioritizes warfighters' needs and marks the end of a period of underinvestment in the U.S. military.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Joe Biden, Budget, Connecticut, Military, Spending bill

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Donald Trump Los Angeles protests
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler
Katy Perry Grabbed by Fan
Katy Perry Stunned as Fan Storms Stage, Grabs Her Before Security Steps In: 'What the Hell Is Going On?'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know