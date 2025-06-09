U.S.

Ex-National Guard Official Condemns Trump's 'Inappropriate' Deployment for LA Protests: 'Bad for All Americans Concerned About States Rights'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will sue the Trump administration for deploying troops.

By
National Guard Condemnation_06092025_1
A former National Guard official condemned President Trump's deployment of troops to Los Angeles over the weekend.

The former active vice chief of the National Guard Bureau condemned President Donald Trump's "inappropriate" deployment of troops to the Los Angeles protests on Sunday.

Major General Randy E. Manner released a statement to Fox News in which he criticized Trump for ignoring California Gov. Gavin Newsom's formal request that the administration rescind its "unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county." Newsom added that the federal government was "inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed."

"The President's federal deployment of the National Guard over the official wishes of a governor is bad for all Americans concerned about freedom of speech and states rights," Manner wrote in a statement shared on Bluesky.

"The governor has the authority and ability to respond to the civil disturbances with law enforcement capabilities within his state, augmented as necessary by requesting law enforcement assistance from other governors," he continued, adding that there are more than a million law enforcement members across the U.S. who are also available to help if a governor made the request.

"While this is presently a legal order, it tramples the governor's rights and obligations to protect his people," Manner continued. "This is an inappropriate use of the National Guard and is not warranted," he added.

Major General Randy E. Manner, former Acting Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau statement to Fox News: "This is an inappropriate use of the National Guard and is not warranted.”

Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T03:18:00.454Z

Newsom announced on Monday that he will sue President Trump for illegally deploying the National Guard without consulting him, which he said is "illegal and immoral," according to CBS News.

A U.S. president has not bypassed a governor's wishes in deploying federal troops since March 1965. President Lyndon B. Johnson sent the National Guard to Alabama on the eve of the Selma to Montgomery marches to protect protesters from its staunch segregationist Gov. George Corley Wallace Jr.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
National Guard, Donald Trump, Los Angeles, Protests, Ice

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

Bukele Offers Prisoner Swap Deal to Maduro Will Venezuela Accept
Salvadoran President Bukele Mocks Abrego Garcia's Detention As He Returns To The U.S.: 'No More Margaritas Under Custody'
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler
Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With
Trump Declares 'Big WIN' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With the Associated Press
Colombian Presidential Candidate in Intensive Care After Being Shot Twice
Teen Suspect Arrested As Colombian Presidential Hopeful Rushed to ICU After Being Shot in Head Twice
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know