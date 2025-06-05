Musk Uses Trump's 'Wise Words' Against Him With Decade-Old Tweets as 'Big Beautiful Bill' Feud Ramps Up

Billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to drudge up old posts from President Donald Trump, using the 47th president's past rhetoric against his current agenda.

Musk re-posted a post made by Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

"No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed!" Trump wrote in the post from July 2012.

"I couldn't agree more!" Musk said in his recent re-post.

The Tesla CEO continued to share another post of Trump's from January 2013.

"I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!" Trump wrote at the time.

"Wise words," Musk wrote as he re-posted the post on Thursday.

Social media users took to the replies of Musk's more recent posts to comment on the developing feud between the president and the Tesla CEO, who once shared a very close alliance.

"Uh oh Elon's digging up old posts," said one user.

"Soon, Trump: We are imposing a 1000% tariff on Tesla and SpaceX. This will reduce the deficit," another joked.

"You voted for Donald Trump, are you regretting now?" one user asked the SpaceX CEO.

"We're confused, are you guys still besties or not," asked another.

Musk took to his social media platform on Tuesday in order to post scathing criticism of the Trump-backed "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote.

Days later, Trump responded by telling reporters that Musk "had Trump Derangement Syndrome" during a press conference at the White House.

The developing feud between the two has taken many supporters of the Trump administration by surprise, considering the fact that Musk was a major supporter of Trump in the months leading up to the 2024 election, and funneled millions into his campaign.

