RFK Jr. and Argentina's Milei Announce Launch of WHO Alternative 'Free From Totalitarian Impulses, Corruption, and Political Control'

"The WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust," said both governments in a joint statement

The United States and Argentina have formally announced their withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing structural and operational failures in the organization's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Argentine Health Minister Mario Lugones confirmed their countries' coordinated departure and outlined plans for what they call a "new model of international health cooperation."

"The WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust," Kennedy and Lugones stated. "The absence of significant reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and increasing politicization have ultimately led the United States and Argentina to withdraw."

The joint statement emphasized the creation of an alternative system grounded in scientific integrity, transparency, national sovereignty, and accountability. "We invite all nations committed to scientific integrity, transparency, and human dignity to join us in building a new era of results-driven, sovereign global health cooperation."

Kennedy later reiterated the news on his X account, adding that he had met with Argentina's President Javier Milei during his visit to Argentina to discuss the creation of an "alternative international health system based on gold-standard science and free from totalitarian impulses, corruption, and political control."

Argentina's Health Ministry further elaborated on the country's internal health reforms during Secretary Kennedy's official visit, announcing a structural review of national health bodies to streamline outdated bureaucracies and improve transparency and effectiveness. "The system must serve the people, not bureaucracy," said the ministry.

In line with this agenda, Argentina is launching initiatives to regulate the use of synthetic additives in food, aiming to reduce exposure to potentially harmful substances, particularly among children. The ministry also plans to reevaluate the "fast-track" authorization process for high-cost medications, especially those targeting rare pediatric diseases, citing a need for solid evidence and long-term sustainability.

On vaccines, the Health Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to immunization but called for greater scrutiny. It proposed requiring placebo-controlled clinical trials for vaccines to ensure transparent and verifiable data, citing the exceptional approval conditions of the COVID-19 vaccine as a case study.

Originally published on Latin Times

