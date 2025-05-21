Kris Jenner New Face: Did Kardashian 'Momager' Go Under The Knife?

The matriarch and the boss lady of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner, is no stranger to the spotlight. After her recent trip to Paris, she has become the talk of the moment, not by her celebrity entourage but by her remarkably refreshed appearance in which she actually looks good.

The 69-year-old Kardashian's 'momager', often credited with masterminding her family's media empire, turned heads with a strikingly youthful look that has left fans and cosmetic experts alike speculating about what might be behind the transformation.

A Fresh Face in Paris

Jenner was recently in Paris to support daughter Kim Kardashian, who was giving testimony in court related to her 2016 robbery at a luxury hotel. However, while Kim's emotional appearance made headlines, Kris' flawless complexion and defined features were buzzing on social media.

Dressed in a sleek blazer and with her hair pulled back, Jenner looked more polished than ever—her skin appeared smooth and radiant, her jawline defined, and her cheeks fuller. For many viewers, the difference compared to her look at last year's Met Gala was striking.

UK-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Jonny Betteridge took to Instagram on 17 May to share his observations on the transformation. 'We need to talk about Kris Jenner's new face because the change from last year to now is very noticeable,' he said in the video. 'At 69, and looking like this – she is likely someone who has had surgical treatments over time to maintain her appearance.'

Experts Weigh In

While Jenner has been open about having some procedures in the past—including a facelift and regular Botox treatments—experts believe there may be more behind this latest look.

'This really is full-face rejuvenation at its best,' Dr Betteridge explained. 'This is likely revision surgery because she most certainly would have had surgical procedures in previous years.'

He pointed out noticeable differences in the contours of her face, particularly around the jaw and neck. 'To achieve this sort of transformation in someone in their late 60s, it would likely involve a deep plane face and neck lift, blepharoplasties, and fat grafting.'

Plastic surgeon Dr Lisa Friederich also weighed in, suggesting Jenner may have combined surgical and non-surgical treatments. 'Kris Jenner appears to have had a combination of aesthetic treatments to maintain her youthful and lifted appearance,' she told MailOnline. 'It's quite possible she's undergone a surgical facelift or mini-lift.'

Friederich pointed to dermal fillers as another likely contributor to Jenner's fuller cheeks and more sculpted mid-face. 'Her jawline is also noticeably sharp and defined, a possible sign of lower-face filler to enhance structure and balance facial proportions.'

The Role of Skin Rejuvenation

One of the most noticeable changes in Jenner's appearance is the glow of her skin. According to Dr Friederich, this could be attributed to treatments like Morpheus8, a non-surgical method that combines radiofrequency and microneedling to stimulate collagen and tighten skin.

'Looking at her glowing skin, she might also regularly get skin rejuvenating treatments such as Morpheus8 Burst to target deeper layers of the skin,' Friederich explained. 'This will also help Kris with any fine lines and uneven texture.'

She added that anti-wrinkle injections like Botox could be behind Jenner's smooth forehead, while subtle lip filler may be responsible for her fuller, balanced lips.

A Carefully Curated Image

While speculation runs wild, Jenner herself has kept quiet about any recent treatments. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, she was candid about her long-standing love of Botox: 'Who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great.'

She added, 'My routine is pretty simple. A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go.' New York-based dermatologist Dr Michele Green once praised Jenner for being the most transparent among the Kardashian clan when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

Though Jenner has never claimed to be ageing naturally, the precision and subtlety of her latest look have reignited a conversation around cosmetic work that enhances rather than alters. Whether through surgery, injectables, or a skincare regimen, Kris Jenner continues to set the bar for age-defying glamour.

Originally published on IBTimes UK