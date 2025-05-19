Headlines

Doctor Tells MSNBC Host Biden Has Had Prostate Cancer For 'Several Years' Including While President

"He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president," Dr. Zeke Emanuel said

Former President Joe Biden

A prominent doctor said on Monday that former President Joe Biden has had prostate cancer "for several years," including while as head of State, following the revelation of his disease on Sunday.

Speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said if Biden's cancer has spread to the bones as announced he has had it for "several years."

"He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021. I don't think there's any disagreement about that," Emanuel said.

Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The diagnosis is being described as an aggressive form of the disease, with a Gleason score of 9 and Grade Group 5–indicating that it has already spread to the bones. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel had also said that Biden's cancer is "pretty far advanced."

Biden has not commented on the claim. He did thank on Monday the outpouring of support received after sharing the news. Biden posted on X a picture smiling along his wife Jill and their cat Willow. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Biden's message reads.

