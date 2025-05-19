Biden Thanks Outpouring Of Support After Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Are Strongest In The Broken Places'

Former President Joe Biden Thanked on Monday the outpouring of support received after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden posted on X a picture smiling along his wife Jill and their cat Willow. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Biden's message reads.

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The diagnosis is being described as an aggressive form of the disease, with a Gleason score of 9 and Grade Group 5–indicating that it has already spread to the bones– his office confirmed in a statement.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel swiftly reacted to the news suggesting that Biden's cancer is "pretty far advanced." According to Siegel, the condition is typically caught earlier through routine screening for elevated Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, but in Biden's case, it was identified through a physical prostate exam.

Several figures across the political spectrum reacted to the announcement. Former President Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle "are thinking of the entire Biden family."

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama added.

Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 18, 2025

Donald Trump, in a public statement, expressed support for Biden and his family: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Originally published on Latin Times