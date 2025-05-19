Headlines

Biden Thanks Outpouring Of Support After Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Are Strongest In The Broken Places'

The former president has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer

By
Joe Biden
Former President Joe Biden along with his wife Jill

Former President Joe Biden Thanked on Monday the outpouring of support received after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden posted on X a picture smiling along his wife Jill and their cat Willow. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Biden's message reads.

Biden's office confirmed on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The diagnosis is being described as an aggressive form of the disease, with a Gleason score of 9 and Grade Group 5–indicating that it has already spread to the bones– his office confirmed in a statement.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel swiftly reacted to the news suggesting that Biden's cancer is "pretty far advanced." According to Siegel, the condition is typically caught earlier through routine screening for elevated Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, but in Biden's case, it was identified through a physical prostate exam.

Several figures across the political spectrum reacted to the announcement. Former President Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle "are thinking of the entire Biden family."

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama added.

Donald Trump, in a public statement, expressed support for Biden and his family: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Joe Biden, Jill Biden

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Happier days: Marineland in 2013

Worry For Orcas In French Marine Park Spikes After Video

Gaza
Trump Admin Wants To Permanently Send 1 Million Palestinians To Libya: Report
Joe Biden
Biden Thanks Outpouring Of Support After Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Are Strongest In The Broken Places'
The Mexican Navy training ship lost power before hitting the Brooklyn Bridge, New York police chief of special operations Wilson Aramboles said
Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Killing Two: NYC Mayor Confirms
Since March 2, Israeli forces have blocked all humanitarian aid entering Gaza for its 2.4 million inhabitants
Council Of Europe Denounces 'Deliberate Starvation' In Gaza
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know