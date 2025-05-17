U.S. International Relations

Trump Admin Wants To Permanently Send 1 Million Palestinians To Libya: Report

The administration has reportedly discussed the possibility with Libyan leadership

By
Gaza
Image of Gaza

The Trump administration is reportedly working on a plan to permanently send 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya.

NBC News reported on Friday that the plan is being seriously considered and that Trump officials have discussed the possibility with Libyan counterparts. In exchange, the northern African country would see the release of billions of dollars frozen by the U.S. over a decade ago.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet added that there is no final agreement and that Israel is aware of the discussion.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said the militant group is not aware of any discussion. "Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland, very strongly committed to the homeland and they are ready to fight up to the end and to sacrifice anything to defend their land, their homeland, their families, and the future of their children, he told the outlet.

"[Palestinians] are exclusively the only party who have the right to decide for the Palestinians, including Gaza and Gazans, what to do and what not to do," he added.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of relocating Gazans, citing the destruction of most of its territory after more than a year and a half of war. He also recently suggested again that the U.S. should take over the war-torn enclave, which could be turned into a "freedom zone."

"I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good. Make it a freedom zone. Let the United States get involved and make it just a freedom zone," Trump said in Qatar on Thursday. "I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone," he added.

The comments come as Israel gears up to intensify its operations in Gaza. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will begin an operation to control the totality of the enclave if no comprehensive agreement is made by the time Trump's Middle East trip ends.

A senior Israeli official said in early May that the army's plan to take over the Gaza Strip also contemplates facilitating voluntary emigration from the enclave.

Libya has also been floated as a destination for U.S. deportees, with NBC News reporting last week about it. However, the Libyan provisional government denied any agreement.

The State Department has a Level 4 travel advisory for Libya, warning Americans not to travel there due to "crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict." The country is also transited by many migrants who try to reach Europe. Advocates and U.S. officials have received accounts of mistreatment and even torture in detention centers in the country.

A former U.S. official said there have been discussions about offering Palestinians incentives such as free housing and even a stipend. It is unclear where in Libya they would go to and how they would get there, but all alternatives would likely be extremely expensive.

