U.S.

Council Of Europe Denounces 'Deliberate Starvation' In Gaza

By AFP news
Since March 2, Israeli forces have blocked all humanitarian aid entering Gaza for its 2.4 million inhabitants
Since March 2, Israeli forces have blocked all humanitarian aid entering Gaza for its 2.4 million inhabitants AFP

The Council of Europe on Friday said Gaza was suffering from a "deliberate starvation", and warned that Israel was sowing "the seeds for the next Hamas" in the territory.

"The time for a moral reckoning over the treatment of Palestinians has come -- and it is long overdue," said Dora Bakoyannis, rapporteur for the Middle East at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The 46-member Council of Europe works to safeguard human rights and democracy.

"No cause, no matter how just or pure, can ever justify every means," Bakoyannis said in a statement.

"The mass killing of children and unarmed civilians, the deliberate starvation, and the relentless pain and humiliation inflicted upon Palestinians in Gaza must end."

Since March 2, Israeli forces have blocked all humanitarian aid entering Gaza for its 2.4 million inhabitants, now threatened with famine, according to several NGOs.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that "a lot of people are starving" in the besieged territory.

Bakoyannis said that "it takes a smart and brave nation to recognise when its actions are causing more harm than good. What is unfolding in Gaza helps no-one".

Breaking a two-month ceasefire, Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, with the declared goal of obtaining the release of all hostages still held in Gaza.

Israeli retaliation for Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the death of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to AFP data based on official figures.

Of the 251 people kidnapped, 57 remain held in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli army.

Israeli retaliations have caused at least 53,010 deaths in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the latest data from the Hamas Ministry of Health, considered reliable by the UN.

Tags
Gaza, Peace
Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Valeria Marquez IG Post
Valeria Marquez Photos: TikTok Star Executed Live On Camera Amid Mexico's Femicide Crisis
US President Donald Trump is heading to a turbulent Middle East
Trump's Approval Rating Climbs On Improving Optimism Over Economy, Immigration, Trade War
fossil
Mysterious Three-Eyed Sea Creature From 506 Million Years Ago Baffles Scientists
Clergy described Pope Leo XIV as kind and humble
Elon Musk Reposts Pope's Suggestion That Vatican Can Host Global Talks For 'Enemy' Nations
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know