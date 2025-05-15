World

Elon Musk Reposts Pope's Suggestion That Vatican Can Host Global Talks For 'Enemy' Nations

By @marvbuzzilan
Clergy described Pope Leo XIV as kind and humble
Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday opened the doors of the Holy See to world leaders for negotiations, and Elon Musk seems to agree that it's a good idea to have the Vatican host global summits.

Elon Musk on Wednesday shared a post by Pope Leo XIV wherein the recently elected pontiff made a significant suggestion on the Vatican potentially playing a role in global dialogue amid the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and trade tensions simmering worldwide.

While the tech titan did not say anything to add to the Pope's suggestion, his repost indicates he may find the recommendation feasible.

Pope Leo XIV Says Holy See Open to Hosting Summit

In his post, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history, said the Holy See, the pope's office, "is willing to help enemies meet."

"With heart in hand, I say to the leaders of nations: let us meet; let us dialogue; let us negotiate!" he wrote Wednesday, seemingly referring to the geopolitical tensions over global wars and potentially even the Trump-initiated trade war.

Elon Musk Pope post
Elon Musk reposted Pope Leo XIV's call to global leaders to negotiate and engage in dialogue at the Vatican.

The new pope is known for not shying away from talking about politics or at least weighing in on some things politicians say.

Earlier this year, using his personal account on X, Pope Leo XIV took a swipe at Vice President JD Vance, who suggested that there is an order when it comes to love among Christians.

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," the pope wrote at the time.

X Users React to Pope's Notion

Meanwhile, X users have had various reactions to the pontiff's post, with some agreeing that the Vatican should play a role in global talks, while others believe the church should remain separate from the state.

"The Vatican should be the meeting place for the world, not the UN," one user wrote.

Another user agreed that negotiations should be normalized and communicating "in a friendly manner" should be considered.

One X user said there is a "lack of neutral territory needed for substantive peace negotiations," and the Holy Father's recommendation for the Vatican to be the meeting place for global leaders was a great opportunity.

Others encouraged the pope to consider reaching out to the leaders of Ukraine and Russia and also host other discussions at the Vatican.

On the other hand, there were some users who said it wasn't the pope's place to intervene in political topics. Some also pushed back on the idea of allowing religion and politics to converge.

It remains to be seen whether leaders will heed the pope's advice and consider utilizing the Vatican as a negotiating table. His call comes during critical geopolitical times as wars rage on and trade tensions escalate.

Originally published on IBTimes

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
Sorrells
Texas Mom Who Smiled For Mugshot After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Son's Teen Friend Learns Fate
Police
Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says
US President Donald Trump is heading to a turbulent Middle East
Trump's Approval Rating Climbs On Improving Optimism Over Economy, Immigration, Trade War
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know