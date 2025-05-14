U.S. Crime & Justice

Michigan Man's Plot To Attack Military Base For ISIS Thwarted By Undercover Officers

By
Police vehicle lights

A Michigan man's attempt to carry out a mass shooting on a U.S. Military Base for ISIS and al-Sham was thwarted, according to federal prosecutors.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device. Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.

"This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS," said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans."

According to the complaint, Said told two undercover law enforcement officers that he planned to conduct a mass-shooting at the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan.

After the two undercover officers indicated they were willing to follow through on Said's plan, he began assisting them and making preparations for the attack, according to prosecutors.

This included providing armor-piercing ammunition and magazines, flying his drone over TACOM to conduct operational reconnaissance, training the undercover individuals on firearms and the construction of Molotov cocktails, and planning other details, including how to enter TACOM and which building to target.

The attack was scheduled for May 13. Authorities arrested Said as he traveled to an area near TACOM and launched his drone in support of the plan.

"The defendant allegedly tried to carry out an attack on a military facility in support of ISIS, which was disrupted thanks to the good work of the FBI and our partners," said Assistant Director Donald M. Holstead of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division. "The FBI is steadfast in our commitment to detect and stop terrorist plans aimed at the American homeland or at U.S. interests overseas."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Michigan, Terrorist, ISIS, Shooting, Mass shooting
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
Police
Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says
Sorrells
Texas Mom Who Smiled For Mugshot After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Son's Teen Friend Learns Fate
The ICC has been asked to reconsider Israel's appeal
Israel Urges ICC To Drop Arrest Warrants Against PM
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know