Samsung Debuts Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim 5.8mm Design, AI-Focused Features

Samsung revealed its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S25, on Tuesday, boasting a "category-defining slim smartphone" to round out its Galaxy S series of smartphones.

The new phone will be 5.8mm thick, a clear shot at Apple, which is expected to launch its own 5.5mm thick iPhone 17 soon.

"Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world," said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics in a statement. "S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry."

Samsung says the thin Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh just 163 grams (the iPhone 16 comes in at 170 grams), and features a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The company also promises better camera performance, with a 200MP wide lens that Samsung says will capture images with over 40% improved brightness in low light settings.

The camera system is enhanced by AI, of course, with the same ProVisual Engine Samsung introduced last year. The Galaxy S25 will also feature AI-powered image and video editing features, like Audio Eraser to remove unwanted sound from videos and Drawing Assist to make your sketches look way better.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same as in the non-thin Galaxy S25, and will also power all sorts of AI processing while staying cool with a thinner, broader vapor chamber for better heat dissipation.

Samsung also promises that all that AI processing, including Gemini Live's camera and screen-sharing abilities, will be secure and private with Samsung Knox Vault.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available for pre-order over on Samsung.com, starting at $1,099 for the 256GB storage option and, for a limited time, the same price for the 512GB storage.

The S25 Edge will go on sale in South Korea on May 23 and in the United States on May 30, according to Reuters, and will roll out to about 30 countries, including China and in Europe, soon after.

