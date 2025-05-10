U.S. Immigration

Police Pin Teenage Girl To Ground While Helping ICE Agents Detain Individuals, Video Shows

By
Ice Agent Ice Agent
Massachusetts police pinned a teenage girl to the ground amid ICE agents' immigration enforcement.

Video footage captured the moment Massachusetts police were seen pinning a teenage girl to the ground while trying to help agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain her and her mother.

The recording showed an ICE agent and a police officer chasing after the teenager, shortly before three other officers surrounded her, and the ICE agent could be seen backing away. The four officers then forced the girl to the ground, one of whom was grabbing her legs.

Police Pin Teenage Girl to the Ground

At the time, two women, one carrying a newborn baby, were trying to help the teenage girl. The latter could be heard screaming throughout the incident as police officers restrained her.

The incident began when the mother-daughter pair, another relative, and a newborn baby were trying to get into a vehicle. Neighbors added that ICE agents then intercepted them. They noted that the teenage girl was only 16 years old, according to NBC News.

It remained unclear what the immigration statuses of the individuals involved in the incident were. Additionally, ICE did not immediately answer questions for comments regarding the detention of the teenage girl and her mother.

The incident comes as state law in Massachusetts generally prevents local police from assisting ICE agents during immigration enforcement operations. In a Thursday statement, the Worcester Police Department defended its officers' actions.

Authorities said that officers were dispatched to the scene after a report of a federal agent being surrounded by a group of about 25 people. Video footage at the scene also showed people yelling at officers, shouting, "You're not supposed to work with ICE!" NBC Boston reported.

Helping ICE Agents in Immigration Enforcement

Law enforcement authorities said that while her mother was inside the vehicle, the teenage girl, who was carrying the newborn at first, stood in front of the car. Police told her she was endangering the child, which forced her to hand the baby to a relative.

Police also allege that the teenage girl ran after the ICE vehicle as it drove away and kicked the passenger's side. They later arrested and charged her with reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Worcester City Councilor Eter Haxhiaj spoke about the incident after seeing a "human ring" around the mother and her children. He said that immigrants in Worcester and across the Commonwealth are being "targeted and terrorized" by the federal government, as per Boston.

Originally published on parentherald.com

Tags
Police, Massachusetts, Immigration, Immigrant, Ice, Teenage, Teenager, Girl, Video, Arrest
© 2025 ParentHerald.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The European Union hopes to reach a deal with the United States to avoid an all-out trade war

EU Eyes Targeting 100 Bn Euros Of US Goods With Tariffs

Death Row Firing Squad_05092025_1
Death Row Inmate Executed By Firing Squad Suffered After Shooter Missed Target
NK missile
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Launches Missiles On Eve Of Putin's Parade In Bold Show Of Force
Trump Shares AI-Generated Image of Himself as Pope, Sparks Backlash
Trump Admin Reportedly Stepping Up Intel Gathering On Greenland As Annexation Campaign Intensifies
Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip 'needs to be lifted immediately' said Turk
Israel's Gaza Plan 'Dangerous Moment' For Civilians: UN Official
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?