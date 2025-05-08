Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the first U.S. Pope in history. He will take the name Leo XIV.

A missionary who spent part of his career as a minister in Peru, Prevost led the office of bishops. He is 69 years old.

The crowd erupted in cheers on Thursday as white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, indicating a successor to Pope Francis had been chosen.

"May peace be with all of you," were Prevost's first words as Leo XIV. He delivered his message in Italian and then switched to Spanish to send greetings to the community he led as archbishop Chiclayo, Peru.

Prevost was the prior general of the Order of St. Augustine of Hippo, devoted to early Christianity. The Associated Press detailed that the order works in dozens of countries and promotes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.

Speaking to NBC News last week, Nelson Jesus Perez, the archbishop of Philadelphia, had described Provost as a "wonderful, gentle, profound man of God." He added that he was a "great gift to the church and the world."

