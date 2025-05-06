U.S. Politics

Thousands Demonstrate In Panama Over Deal With US Military

By AFP news
Thousands of government critics demonstrated in Panama City to protest a deal allowing the US military to deploy to bases around the Panama Canal, among other government policies
Thousands of government critics demonstrated in Panama City to protest a deal allowing the US military to deploy to bases around the Panama Canal, among other government policies AFP

Thousands of students and workers demonstrated in Panama on Tuesday over a planned increase in the US military presence around the country's vital interoceanic shipping canal and other government policies.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to "take back" control of the Panama Canal that the United States built and controlled until 1999.

To deflect the pressure, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino agreed last month to allow US military personnel to deploy to Panamanian-controlled bases along the canal for training, exercises and "other activities."

The deal, which was seen as a major concession to Trump, has met with pushback from Panamanians, who oppose any perceived infringement of their country's sovereignty after a 1989 US invasion to depose then-leader General Manuel Noriega.

Tuesday's demonstration in Panama City, the biggest in three weeks of strikes and protests, was also called to protest Mulino's bid to reopen a huge open-pit copper mine as well as social security reforms.

"Since Mulino took office (in July 2024), everything has gone to hell," 27-year-old student Isaac Alba, who took part in the demonstration, told AFP.

Tags
Panama, Us
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report

Apple iPhones
Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year
cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Jones
Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from dismantling library services agency
Trump On Possible Military Action Against Greenland: 'Something Could Happen'
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?