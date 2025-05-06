Entertainment

Kanye West Named As Potential Witness In Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

By
kanye west and diddy

Kanye West was brought into the sensational trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, even though the rapper isn't charged in the case, as jury selection got underway.

Per the Daily Mail, the potential jurors were being questioned in a Manhattan federal courtroom when one juror, a scientist in his 40s, said he had recognized West's name on a list of people associated with the case.

Although the juror was familiar with West, the scientist told the court that he would not let any preconceived notions affect his judgment of the case.

The "Donda" rapper was among several celebrities whose names came up in the jury selection process. The list of potential witnesses jurors eyed in the courtroom today was lengthy and studded with some big names, leading Judge Arun Subramanian to joke that it looked like "an appendix from 'Lord of the Rings.'"

Celebrities like actor Michael B. Jordan, comedian Mike Myers, Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams, actress Lauren London, who was in a relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle, and rapper Kid Cudi were also on the list. Although the links between these stars and the case are unknown, the names only added to the sensationalism of the trial.

The trial surrounding Diddy is a significant legal event that spans allegations from as far back as 2004 and stretches across multiple states. The 55-year-old was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In court, the judge told potential jurors that Diddy had entered a plea of not guilty and that they must consider him innocent until proven guilty.

Diddy has been held at a federal facility in Brooklyn since September. In court on Monday, he wore a sweater over a white shirt and grey pants, as the judge had allowed for clothing to replace standard prison garb. The rapper's formerly dark locks and goatee are now almost entirely white, evidence of the restrictions imposed on inmates — restrictions that extend to dyeing one's hair.

No Cameras in Court

This case will not be televised, contrary to several other high-profile celebrity trials. Federal courts have strict bans on electronic devices, so only the courtroom sketch artists will have the visuals of the hearing. The trial is estimated to last at least eight weeks, with Diddy facing four decades in prison if he's convicted.

Multiple jurors said during jury screening that they had heard key pieces of evidence, including a video from 2016 of Diddy allegedly attacking singer Cassie in a hotel hallway. The video was described by one prospective juror as "damning evidence" and got him kicked out of the jury pool.

The tension inside the courtroom was palpable on Monday when Diddy, his nerves on display, asked for a bathroom break after a juror was dismissed. Addressing the judge, he said, "I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today."

Originally published on Music Times

Tags
Diddy, Kanye West
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday

North Korea Sends 15,000 Workers To Russia As Putin Faces Massive Manpower Crisis: Report

Apple iPhones
Apple Will Reportedly Change Release Cycles Starting With iPhone 18 Next Year
cinco
Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting
Jones
Children Forced To Watch Pregnant Mom's Horrific Execution-Style Killing, Court Records Reveal
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from dismantling library services agency
Trump On Possible Military Action Against Greenland: 'Something Could Happen'
Editor's Pick
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said he will step down by year's end as head of the company
Business

Warren Buffett To Retire From Berkshire Hathaway By Year's End

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 2, 2025
World

Carney Vows To Transform Canada Economy To Withstand Trump

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in France in April 2025
World

US Expects Iran Talks But Trump Presses Sanctions

Hailee Steinfeld in Sinners
Entertainment

What Is The African American Hoodoo 'Magic' Portrayed In Ryan Coogler's Sinners?