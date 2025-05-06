Carney Rejects Canada Will Become 51st US State During Oval Office Exchange With Trump

In a highly-anticipated meeting at the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Donald Trump doubled down on his suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state, calling it a "wonderful marriage" that would provide Canadians with tax cuts and military protection but acknowledging that it is not solely his decision to make.

"It takes two to tango," said Trump when asked about his past comments. "But we're not going to be discussing that unless someone wants to discuss it." The president has encouraged Canada to become "our Cherished 51st State" in several occasions in the past, going as far as to refer to the ex Primer Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

Primer Minister Carney, however, was quick to offer his response to Trump's comments just moments later, making his government's position clear:

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one now... Having met with the owners of Canada during that last several months. It's not for sale. It won't be for sale ever"

Carney added that there are opportunities for a good partnership between both goverments and that he's looking forward to what they can build together.

Just minutes before the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social that he looked forward to meeting Carney but claimed the U.S. gives Canada "too much support" and receives "nothing" in return—except "friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain."

Carney, on his end, approached the meeting with cautious resolve, as The Washington Post pointed out. Ahead of the visit, Carney stated that both countries' relationship "based on steadily increasing integration, is over and that his government would fight to get the best deal for Canada.

"In parallel, we will strengthen our relationships with reliable trading partners and allies," implying that Washington no longer fit that description. "I am not pretending those discussions will be easy," Carney before the meeting with Trump.

