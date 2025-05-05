Melania Trump's $40M Amazon Documentary Deal Stirs Hollywood Uproar

First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly closed a $40 million licensing deal with Amazon to stream a documentary about her life and career, sparking outrage from people in the entertainment world.

The lucrative deal was reportedly inked early this year and has only ramped up with the recent exciting addition of director Brett Ratner — a move causing growing fury.

Ratner has largely been absent from Hollywood since 2017, when many women, including the actress Olivia Munn, accused him of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo era. He rejected the allegations at the time.

"Everyone in liberal Hollywood is freaking out about it," an insider told the Daily Mail. "They can't believe how Melania got $40 million."

Insiders Say Trumps 'Don't Care' About Controversial Director's Past

Ratner, a director of popular films such as "X-Men: The Last Stand," is not only directing, but sources close to the project say he was instrumental in bringing about the Amazon deal. That connection seems to have helped him get back into the industry — this time with the help of the Trumps.

"Most people would be concerned about the fact Brett was 'cancelled,' but the Trumps don't care," the insider said.

The project has been confirmed by Amazon, which has spoken out in hopes for the project. "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The full-length documentary will supposedly dive into Melania's life from her upbringing in the fashion industry as a 16-year-old girl to her teenage job as a model in Europe, her move to the US in 1996, and her ascent as a New York socialite before she tied the knot with Donald Trump. Her most recent memoir, which describes these periods, is expected to be a source.

FOX NEWS: Melania Trump signs exclusive deal with Amazon Prime for a documentary film on the life of the First Lady.



Melania will serve as executive producer of the film. pic.twitter.com/PsbjEaMXVG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 5, 2025

Speculation Swirls Over Jeff Bezos' Intentions

Some believe politics might be a motive in this deal. Puck co-founder Matthew Belloni speculated that there might be a strategic reason for Amazon's decision.

According to The Daily Beast, Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, recently visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, raising questions about whether the documentary signals a softening relationship between Bezos and the Trump camp.

Rumors also abound that Amazon is considering a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural committee, but you haven't heard it here.

Included in the $40 million package is also a two- to three-part follow-up docuseries. It will be available on Prime Video and get a limited theatrical release. According to The Daily Beast, the show will give an "unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump."

Originally published on Enstarz