Arizona Restaurant Erupts In Gunfire As Officials Suggest 'Rival Groups' Behind Mass Shooting

Three people were killed and at least five injured when gunfire erupted at a Glendale, Arizona, restaurant Sunday night.

"There are three dead people from this incident, and there's a total of five other victims having sustained some sort of injury from either shrapnel or gunshot wounds," Public information officer Moroni Mendez told NBC News.

According to Mendez, the details of the shooting - and whether it involved rival groups firing at each other - was still being determined. NBC News reported that the shooting did involve multiple gunmen.

"Whether they know each other, whether they're related, whether they're allies or opponents, we don't know yet, and that's what we''e trying to solve and figure out," he told NBC News.

According to NBC, the restaurant El Camarón Gigante was hosting a Cinco de Mayo party, with dozens of people, including children, in attendance when gunfire erupted.

"Obviously, there was a lot of people here," Mendez said, according to Fox News. "A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased. So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims."

Fox reported that police had detained numerous people who were in the restaurant and were conducting interviews. The station reported that police were sorting out who the witnesses were and whether any of those detained might have been involved.

