Uninvited Guest Sparks Chaos At Texas Family Gathering As 16 People Are Shot In Houston

By
uninvited
16 people were shot and one killed in shooting at a family event in Houston Sunday.

A person described as an uninvited guest was asked to leave a family gathering in Houston and responded by pulling a gun and spraying the event with gunfire.

"This whole incident started as a party, a family party, a family gathering," Assistant Houston Police Chief Patricia Cantu told Click2Houston. "I believe some of the witnesses are saying they had an uninvited guest. The uninvited guest was asked to leave. He left. As he was leaving, he began shooting in the area. There was returned fire from the residence as well."

The incident happened at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Police did not disclose whether anyone was hit in the crossfire or if the uninvited guest was solely responsible for the carnage. Police responded to a call at the home within three minutes, and when they arrived, they could still hear gunfire.

Fox News reported that one person was killed and 15 others injured in the shootings.

"It was a big party going on, and a lot of things went wrong," an attendee told Fox News. "Whenever the shooting was going on, I didn't really think much of it. I just tried to help some guy who was in front of me who got shot. We ended up bringing him here to this location and, unfortunately, he passed away."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

