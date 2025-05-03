Kanye West Sparks Controversy With Cryptic 'I'm Gay' Rant Amid Custody Battle

Rapper Kanye West appeared to make startling personal claims during a livestream rant about his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 47-year-old artist, dressed in all black and wearing a face mask, expressed frustration over not seeing his four children — North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5 — whom he shares with Kardashian.

Toward the end of the two-minute livestream, West said, "I ain't got no motherf------ legacy n----, why the f--- you think I am s---ing out." He then appeared to say, "I'm gay. [inaudible] in charge of my legacy and I'm gay. I'm in charge of my legacy."

Kanye West starts CRASHING OUT on stream for not being able to see his kids and officially comes out as GAY 😮👀 pic.twitter.com/N73Kkro8tJ — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 29, 2025

The comment sparked widespread debate on social media, with some users questioning whether West actually said "I'm gay" or was referring to himself as "Ye," his well-known nickname.

West's recent posts have been marked by erratic behavior and controversial statements. Last week, he made remarks on X (formerly Twitter) about an alleged incestuous relationship with a male cousin, which he later followed with a rainbow emoji and a post claiming he was not actually gay.

In the livestream, West also expressed determination to regain custody of his children, saying, "I'mma go get these kids, bro. I'm talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don't lose my f---in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

Despite West's claims of being denied access, reports confirm he was seen with three of his children earlier this year. Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022, and they share joint custody.

West has been involved in several controversies this year, including being banned from Twitch after streaming inflammatory content and facing backlash for antisemitic posts. His Yeezy website was temporarily taken down by Shopify after selling a shirt emblazoned with a swastika.

Sources close to Kardashian say she has hired security due to concerns about West's unpredictable behavior. She has reportedly instructed friends and family to avoid sharing information about her children online.

West and Kardashian's custody dispute continues to attract public attention amid their highly publicized personal struggles.

Originally published on Music Times