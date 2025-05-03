Trump And White House Slammed For Sharing AI-Generated Image Of Trump As Pope

President Donald Trump and the White House shared an AI-generated image of Trump as pope on Saturday morning. The move drew sharp criticism online, with one user referring to it as a "complete mockery."

Trump shared the image on Truth Social, while the White House shared it on its official X account.

Just days prior, upon his return from Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, Trump joked to reporters that he'd "like to be pope."

Following Pope Francis' death on April 21, cardinals at the Vatican will begin conclave to choose a new pope on May 7.

Many users slammed Trump and the White House for sharing the image depicting Trump in the holy role.

"Please MAGA, explain to me how this "man of faith" isn't making a complete mockery of the pious," wrote one user.

"And there goes your catholic base. great move president," wrote another.

"You got mad a man didn't wear a suit to speak to you but you're ok mocking the head of an entire religion less than two weeks after he died?" another user asked.

However, some users took the image as a joke.

"I guess people aren't getting the joke from when the reporter asked him if he'd want to be a pope. It's a joke guys!" wrote one user.

Trump nor the White House have commented on whether the image was created as satire.

