Man Accused Of Kidnapping Young Girls After Killing Their Mom Finally Gets Trial Date

The disturbing murder and kidnapping case involving a Louisiana family is moving forward as suspect David Wayne Callihan has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Callihan, 37, is accused of kidnapping two young girls from their Loranger, Louisiana, home last June, after murdering their mother, and killing the youngest of the two girls during their abduction.

Following the murder of the mother, the children were transported across state lines, allegedly with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The 4-year-old victim's body was later found in Mississippi woods. Her 6-year-old sister was rescued and treated at a hospital.

A Thursday hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in New Orleans determined that Callihan is mentally competent to face federal charges while being treated with medication, WLBT reported. A previous hearing in February left the matter unresolved, prompting a second psychiatric evaluation.

Callihan faces two federal charges in Louisiana and seven additional counts in Hinds County, Mississippi, including murder and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

Victoria Cox, a second defendant in the case, is also charged with capital murder, kidnapping, and sexual battery. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial on December 8 in Mississippi.

