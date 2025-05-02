Woman Spotted Pooping On Car After Road Rage Incident Escalates: Police

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly defecated on another driver's car during a road rage incident says she's "not the angry one," despite being caught on video and now facing multiple charges.

The bizarre incident occurred on April 29 in Prospect Park, Delaware County, where 44-year-old Christina Solometo allegedly reacted to a traffic dispute by relieving herself on another motorist's vehicle, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Although the victim didn't press charges, footage of the event spread rapidly on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Authorities identified Solometo from the viral video and arrested her two days later, charging her with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and depositing waste on a highway, among other offenses. Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said while the case has become internet fodder, it's no joke to law enforcement.

Solometo, who maintains she wasn't the aggressor, told reporters she's hired legal representation and hinted there's more to the story.

She also promotes an OnlyFans account under the name "Neen," where she markets foot fetish content and offers to take "special" requests — a fact that has only fueled further public scrutiny, according to Philly Mag.

"Regarding your OnlyFans account, I know that some women on OF specialize in, well, scatological porn," the Philly Mag reporter asked. "Given the events of your week, I was wondering if that's something you delve into."

"You want me to fu**ing s**t on you?" the woman replied. "I want 5k and I'm bringing a body guard!"

Meanwhile, police hope the charges send a message that such acts — no matter how viral — have consequences.

