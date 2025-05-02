U.S. Crime & Justice

Woman Spotted Pooping On Car After Road Rage Incident Escalates: Police

By
Christina Solometo
Christina Solometo, accused Delco Pooper in her mugshot (left) | The Delco Pooper from video of the incident (right)

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly defecated on another driver's car during a road rage incident says she's "not the angry one," despite being caught on video and now facing multiple charges.

The bizarre incident occurred on April 29 in Prospect Park, Delaware County, where 44-year-old Christina Solometo allegedly reacted to a traffic dispute by relieving herself on another motorist's vehicle, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Although the victim didn't press charges, footage of the event spread rapidly on social media, drawing widespread attention.

A post shared by instagram

Authorities identified Solometo from the viral video and arrested her two days later, charging her with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and depositing waste on a highway, among other offenses. Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said while the case has become internet fodder, it's no joke to law enforcement.

Solometo, who maintains she wasn't the aggressor, told reporters she's hired legal representation and hinted there's more to the story.

She also promotes an OnlyFans account under the name "Neen," where she markets foot fetish content and offers to take "special" requests — a fact that has only fueled further public scrutiny, according to Philly Mag.

"Regarding your OnlyFans account, I know that some women on OF specialize in, well, scatological porn," the Philly Mag reporter asked. "Given the events of your week, I was wondering if that's something you delve into."

"You want me to fu**ing s**t on you?" the woman replied. "I want 5k and I'm bringing a body guard!"

Meanwhile, police hope the charges send a message that such acts — no matter how viral — have consequences.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Pennsylvania, Police, Road rage, Car

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Vladimir Putin

Russia Is Demanding Ukrainian Land It Doesn't Currently Occupy To End War: Report

Mass Teen_01292025_1
Another Migrant Dies Under ICE Custody: 'She Started Shaking, Screaming'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Unveils Massive Warship, Fires Missiles In Show Of Power
Valerie Cordell and Melvin Cordell
Parents Forced 8 Children To Live in 'Underground Cave' While Enduring Years Of Sexual Abuse
chatham crash daycare
Woman Who Drove Into Illinois Daycare And Killed 4 Children Identified, Still Not In Custody
Editor's Pick
Amnesty said 90 percent of Gaza's population was displaced
World

Amnesty Accuses Israel Of 'Live-streamed Genocide' Against Gaza Palestinians

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Will '2019 Balakot Airstrike' Repeat?: India Expected To Retaliate Following Kashmir Attack

An ancient artifact found in a recently discovered burial site at the Aspero archaeological complex, belonging to the Caral civilization, during a press presentation at the Ministry of Culture in Lima on April 24, 2025
Science

Remains Of 5,000-year-old Noblewoman Found In Peru Dig

Chatgpt
Tech

ChatGPT CEO Gladly Loses 'Tens Of Millions' When AI Users Are Polite: Money 'Well Spent'