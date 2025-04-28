U.S.

Southwest Airlines Passenger Stripped Down, Pooped In Her Seat Mid-flight

Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines flight was met by police and medical personnel in Chicago after a female passenger reportedly stripped naked and defecated on her seat mid-flight, forcing the plane out of service for cleaning.

Flight 418 from Philadelphia to Chicago's Midway Airport was already part of a turbulent stretch for Southwest Airlines, which has faced a series of high-profile disruptions, including a recent engine fire in Houston.

Chaos broke out onboard when a woman removed her clothes and defecated on her seat during the flight, according to NBC Chicago. Southwest Airlines later confirmed that law enforcement and medical teams met the plane upon landing in Chicago to respond to "a situation involving a customer."

Out of caution, the aircraft was immediately taken out of service for deep cleaning. The airline has since apologized to passengers for the disturbing incident and the resulting delays.

"Our Teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologize for the situation and any delays to their travel plans," the airline said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew."

Affected travelers were rebooked on other flights, though Southwest has not said whether refunds or compensation will be offered.

