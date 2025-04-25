North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky

An alleged North Korean ballistic missile launched by Russia during its large-scale assault on Ukraine on April 24 contained at least 116 components sourced from multiple countries, most of them manufactured by U.S. companies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

The attack, one of the most intense in recent months, involved 215 missiles and drones fired across Ukraine, with many striking Kyiv. At least 12 civilians were killed and 87 injured during the assault.

In a message posted on Telegram, Zelensky directly called out both Russia and North Korea, urging the international community to step up enforcement measures.

"The lack of sufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons – and to use them here, in Europe. The lack of sufficient pressure on North Korea and its accomplices enables, in particular, the production of such ballistic missiles," he said.

Zelensky also emphasized the global nature of modern warfare, warning that international conflicts can quickly entangle multiple players.

"Any war can quickly involve many different actors... That is why it is so important for defense to be based on collective efforts as well," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged for tougher sanctions on Moscow and its military partners, as well as faster delivery of Western air defense systems. The president reiterated Ukraine's gratitude to allied nations for their ongoing support.

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone around the world who is helping us protect the lives of our people, supplying us with air defense systems and missiles for them," Zelensky added.

The April 24 missile barrage occurred just hours after President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump condemned the strikes, describing them as "not necessary" and "very bad timing." He also made a direct appeal to Russian President Putin, writing, "Vladimir, Stop!"

Although Trump voiced frustration with Russia's continued aggression, his administration has not introduced any new sanctions or punitive measures in response to the latest assault.

Ukraine previously agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States in March. However, Russia has not accepted the terms and continues to advance its offensive operations.