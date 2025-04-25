NJ Wildfire: 19-Year-Old Charged With Arson As Blaze Burns 15,250 Acres

Authorities in New Jersey have charged a 19-year-old individual with arson and aggravated arson following a massive wildfire that started Tuesday in Ocean County.

The wildfire has since been spreading dramatically since Tuesday, even as firefighters work tirelessly to contain and extinguish it. The Jones Road Wildfire has now scorched 15,250 acres and remains at 50% containment as per the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's latest update.

Teen charged

In a joint statement Thursday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradly D. Billhimer, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, and Ocean Township Chief of Police Michal Rogalski, announced that Joseph Kling, 19, was "charged with Aggravated Arson and Arson in connection with a wildfire that started in Waretown on April 22, 2025, and continued to spread throughout the southern Ocean County area."

Investigations into the cause of the fire revealed that "Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire – and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished."

Kling is now at the Ocean County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing over the charges.

Several structures still threatened by wildfire

Meanwhile, the local forest fire service said in its Thursday update that evacuation orders have now been lifted for around 5,000 residents in the Lacey and Ocean Townships who were forced out of their homes at the peak of the fire Tuesday.

Despite the evacuations being lifted, the wildfire's threat remained, especially on four structures within the blaze's path.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire - Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 15,250 acres

🔥 50% contained pic.twitter.com/V0G1XnBxEe — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 24, 2025

Some previously closed roads have now been reopened, but "unimproved roadways within the fire perimeter remain closed."

As of Thursday, the Jones Road Wildfire has destroyed one commercial building and multiple outbuildings and vehicles.

Senator visits contained area amid lingering "anxiety"

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim on Thursday visited some areas across the county where the devastating wildfire has already been contained.

In his video, Kim stood on the backdrop of charred road signs and trees as he explained how a warehouse near where he stood was completely burned down.

There is a lot of damage and anxiety around Ocean County from the Jones Road Wildfire. The service of our firefighters and first responders is nothing short of heroic. This isn't over yet as they keep up their progress containing the fire. It is 50% contained right now, impacting… pic.twitter.com/M021cK8SP2 — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) April 24, 2025

He praised the work of first responders, firefighters, and everyone involved in containing the fire. "Certainly, it's not over yet," he noted, as the fire was still at 50% contained -- the same figure from Wednesday, and yet the wildfire expanded over 2,000 acres more.

He also reiterated that "there's still a lot of anxiety" for Ocean County residents and others in New Jersey due to the wildfire.

Originally published on IBTimes