U.S.

4-Year-Old Found Alive Weeks After Being Trapped In Home With Dead Mom, Brother

By
Parking Violations: DOJ Warns NYPD of Potential Lawsuit Over Obstruction of Sidewalks, Crosswalks
A 4-year-old girl was found alive after being trapped in an apartment in New York for two weeks with the corpses of two of her family members.

A 4-year-old girl was found alive after being trapped in a New York apartment for two weeks with the corpses of two of her family members.

Authorities have confirmed that the girl remained stuck in the apartment for two weeks following the deaths of her 38-year-old mother and 8-year-old brother, News 12 The Bronx reported. They said she survived by eating chocolate.

The child is now in the custody of her grandfather, Hubert Cotton, who has confirmed that she is okay.

"They said she had a heart attack," Cotton told the outlet. "I didn't get the real thing yet but that's what the police said."

Police responded to the address on Friday after being asked to conduct a wellness check on the family, discovering the girl and the bodies of her family members. However, many are still suspicious as to what caused the deaths of the girls mother and brother, after the Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reportedly visited the residence earlier that week.

Authorities have yet to release the official causes of death for the two deceased.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Chocolate, New York, Death, Child neglect, Child Abuse, NYPD
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols