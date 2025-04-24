Teen Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Of After-School Facility While Exploring Attic Unsupervised

A Colorado 13-year-old died after falling through the ceiling of a gym while exploring an attic at a child care facility without supervision, authorities say.

Joeylin attended a youth event at Rocky Mountain Service, Employment and Redevelopment, or RMSER, Empowerment Center. According to police, her and four others began exploring the second floor of the building without supervision when they discovered a ladder leading up to the building's attic, reported KWTX.

The four entered and began walking across the attic on wooden beams when Joeylin fell 25 feet to the ground. She was transported to a hospital after fire and rescue crews tried to administer life saving care, but was declared dead shortly after 8 pm.

"It is with profoundly broken hearts that we at RMSER mournfully acknowledge the heartbreaking news of a tragic loss within our community," said RMSER chief executive officer Christopher Hall in a statement after the incident. "On Friday evening, during a Youth Kickback event at the RMSER Pueblo Empowerment Center & Resilience Hub, a precious young soul, Joeylin, age 13, tragically passed away in an accident."

"Joeylin was a bright and beloved light in our community, and her sudden passing is a devastating blow to all who knew and loved her. While the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain under investigation, we ask the Pueblo community and beyond to join us in lifting in loving support and deep prayer Joeylin, her family, friends, and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time."

A GoFundMe was set up to help Joeylin's family with funeral and other expenses.

"Joeylin was the kind of person who lit up every room she entered. Full of life and joy, she loved to dance and brought laughter and positivity wherever she went. She was not only fun-loving and kind but also an exceptional student with a future full of promise. Recently honored as Mrs. Spirit 2024, Joeylin embodied strength, spirit, and grace in everything she did. She was truly a remarkable young girl — a daughter, a friend, and a light to so many," reads the GoFundMe's description.

"Her passing has left an unfillable void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. As her family navigates this heartbreaking time, they are also faced with unexpected financial burdens — including funeral expenses, time away from work to grieve, and other costs related to this unimaginable tragedy."

Originally published on Latin Times