Trump Tightens Control Over Higher Education With Executive Orders Targeting Accreditation, Foreign Grants

In a sweeping move to exert greater control over the American higher education system, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at tightening standards for college accreditation -- a critical requirement for institutions seeking access to billions of dollars in federal student financial aid.

The order, one of seven education-related actions announced during an Oval Office event, was designed to reshape how the federal government determined which colleges and universities were eligible to receive federal student loans and Pell grants, a vital revenue stream for many schools, reported Wall Street Journal.

The accreditation order was part of a broader set of executive actions targeting the U.S. Department of Education's structure and priorities.

These include initiatives to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) competency in schools and expand job training in the skilled trades, signaling a more vocational and tech-driven approach to education policy.

"That's a big deal," Trump said while signing the order. "We have literally trillions of dollars being invested in AI," reported CNN.

Spearheaded by the White House Domestic Policy Council and backed by Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the accreditation order also carries a civil rights enforcement component.

According to a White House official, the directive instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "hold higher education accreditors accountable including through denial, monitoring, suspension, or termination for poor performance or violations to the federal Civil Rights Act."

Additionally, the order calls on both the attorney general and the education secretary to investigate and act against unlawful discrimination at U.S. colleges and universities, including law and medical schools.

In a parallel move, Trump signed an order mandating stricter enforcement of laws requiring universities to disclose large foreign donations. The order directs McMahon to ensure institutions provide detailed information on the "true source and purpose of the funds," amid heightened concerns from the administration about foreign influence on American campuses.

Federal role In accreditation oversight

Although the federal government does not directly accredit colleges, it plays a critical oversight role through the recognition of private accrediting agencies. Accreditation by a recognized agency is a prerequisite for institutions seeking access to federal student aid.

Support for HBCUs

Another order announced Wednesday established a new initiative focused on promoting innovation and excellence at historically Black colleges and universities. The plan included an annual White House summit aimed at fostering collaboration and addressing institutional priorities, a White House fact sheet said, Reuters reported.

Trump also signed an order targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, particularly those related to school discipline. The measure emphasizes that disciplinary actions should be based on individual student behavior rather than racial statistics, reflecting the administration's critique of race-based disciplinary practices.

Funding clash with Harvard

The executive actions come just a week after the Trump administration imposed a $2.2 billion funding freeze on Harvard University, igniting a legal battle over academic freedom, federal oversight, and campus autonomy. Harvard is currently suing the administration in response.

