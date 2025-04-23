Texas To Execute Moises Mendoza For Violent Rape And Murder Of Young Mother

Moises Sandoval Mendoza, 40, is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The Texas man was convicted of the brutal 2004 rape and murder of 20-year-old Rachelle O'Neil Tolleson in Farmersville, a town northeast of Dallas. Tolleson was a new mother at the time and was raising her 6-month-old daughter, Avery.

Details of the Crime

On the night of March 18, 2004, Mendoza entered Tolleson's home through an unlocked back door, per court documents. The defendant reportedly left with Tolleson to buy cigarettes, leaving baby Avery alone. During the ride to the store, Mendoza soon began choking Tolleson in his vehicle "for no reason."

Mendoza then drove her to a field near his home, where he raped her and strangled her again. Believing she was dead, he stabbed her throat to ensure her death, later admitting to burning her body in a pit on his cousin's property in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The victim's body was later found by a man walking around the area looking for arrowheads. Mendoza admitted he murdered Tolleson from the start and cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

The Victim and Her Family

Rachelle Tolleson was remembered by her parents, Pam and Mark O'Neil, as a devoted mother who longed to witness her daughter's milestones.

Pam described her grief in a 2005 interview with The Courier-Gazette, expressing enduring sorrow and the pain of watching her granddaughter grow up without her mother.

Mendoza's Background

Mendoza was once described as a hard-working student who received scholarships and completed vocational training. However, he had a history of violent behavior and was out on bail for two aggravated robberies at the time of Tolleson's murder. His behavior worsened over time, with neighbors recalling a violent altercation involving his family.

Psychological evaluations presented in court portrayed Mendoza as emotionally immature and manipulative. During sentencing, prosecutor Greg Davis referred to him as "one of the most violent, sadistic men" he had encountered.

Legal Proceedings and Execution

Mendoza was eventually convicted and sentenced to death. Should it be effectively carried out, it would be the third in Texas this year and the 13th in the U.S. According to the Texas Tribune, his defense team filed several last-minute appeals, arguing that prosecutors used false testimony to sway the jury regarding his potential for future violence.

The appeals were denied by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has been petitioned for review. A clemency request was also denied by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday.

Notoriety and Media Coverage

The case drew significant public attention. It was featured in season 10 of Forensic Files in 2006 and again in Solved on Investigation Discovery in 2008. Mendoza himself expressed remorse in a letter to his parents, writing, "I turned into the devil... I thought it was in a dream."

