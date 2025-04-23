U.S. Crime & Justice

Texas To Execute Moises Mendoza For Violent Rape And Murder Of Young Mother

By
A death row bed
Moises Sandoval Mendoza is schedule to be killed by lethal injection

Moises Sandoval Mendoza, 40, is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The Texas man was convicted of the brutal 2004 rape and murder of 20-year-old Rachelle O'Neil Tolleson in Farmersville, a town northeast of Dallas. Tolleson was a new mother at the time and was raising her 6-month-old daughter, Avery.

Details of the Crime

On the night of March 18, 2004, Mendoza entered Tolleson's home through an unlocked back door, per court documents. The defendant reportedly left with Tolleson to buy cigarettes, leaving baby Avery alone. During the ride to the store, Mendoza soon began choking Tolleson in his vehicle "for no reason."

Mendoza then drove her to a field near his home, where he raped her and strangled her again. Believing she was dead, he stabbed her throat to ensure her death, later admitting to burning her body in a pit on his cousin's property in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The victim's body was later found by a man walking around the area looking for arrowheads. Mendoza admitted he murdered Tolleson from the start and cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

The Victim and Her Family

Rachelle Tolleson was remembered by her parents, Pam and Mark O'Neil, as a devoted mother who longed to witness her daughter's milestones.

Pam described her grief in a 2005 interview with The Courier-Gazette, expressing enduring sorrow and the pain of watching her granddaughter grow up without her mother.

Mendoza's Background

Mendoza was once described as a hard-working student who received scholarships and completed vocational training. However, he had a history of violent behavior and was out on bail for two aggravated robberies at the time of Tolleson's murder. His behavior worsened over time, with neighbors recalling a violent altercation involving his family.

Psychological evaluations presented in court portrayed Mendoza as emotionally immature and manipulative. During sentencing, prosecutor Greg Davis referred to him as "one of the most violent, sadistic men" he had encountered.

Legal Proceedings and Execution

Mendoza was eventually convicted and sentenced to death. Should it be effectively carried out, it would be the third in Texas this year and the 13th in the U.S. According to the Texas Tribune, his defense team filed several last-minute appeals, arguing that prosecutors used false testimony to sway the jury regarding his potential for future violence.

The appeals were denied by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court has been petitioned for review. A clemency request was also denied by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday.

Notoriety and Media Coverage

The case drew significant public attention. It was featured in season 10 of Forensic Files in 2006 and again in Solved on Investigation Discovery in 2008. Mendoza himself expressed remorse in a letter to his parents, writing, "I turned into the devil... I thought it was in a dream."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Lethal injection, Death row, Execution, Texas

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical

China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Screengrab from DHS video campaign with Kristi Noem
DHS Secretary Delivers Blunt Warning To Undocumented Immigrants In New Ad
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols