New Jersey Wildfire Grows To 8,500 Acres; Evacuation, 'Forced' Power Outage Implemented

A wildfire in New Jersey expanded significantly from 3,000 acres to 8,500 acres within hours late Tuesday as firefighters worked to contain the fast-spreading blaze.

Thousands of people across Ocean County have been placed under evacuation notices amid concerns that the fire may spread further.

Jones Road Wildfire Triggers 'High' Fire Danger Risk, Multiple Road Closures

The Jones Road wildfire that's affecting the townships of Ocean and Lacey has grown significantly within just a few hours and is only 10% contained as of late Tuesday.

The fire started earlier in the day, but its cause remains under investigation, as per the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFS).

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire - Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County



New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning in Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 8,500 acres

🔥 10% contained pic.twitter.com/6rN2Ku9e5N — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 23, 2025

In its latest update before midnight, the NJFS provided the following updates:

Approximately 3,000 residents have been evacuated

Some 1,320 structures are threatened by the wildfire

Southern Regional High School has been opened to evacuees with pets

Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539 is closed

Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road is closed

Garden State Parkway between Barnegat Road and Lacey Road is closed

Both directions from Lakeside Drive to Rt. 532 are closed

The fire department also warned that there is high fire danger across multiple areas and advised residents in Ocean County to stay alert and monitor notices.

'Forced' Power Outage Implemented Along Oyster Creek Substation

JCP&L, an electric energy company serving residents in New Jersey, announced Tuesday evening that all lines "in and out of our Oyster Creek substation" have been de-energized at the request of the NJFP as firefighting crews battle the wildfire.

Just after 6:00 p.m. today, April 22, all lines in and out of our Oyster Creek substation were de-energized at the request of the Forest Fire Service and the wildfire’s command post. This is for the safety of crews battling the fire. — JCP&L (@JCP_L) April 23, 2025

The company noted that power restoration will be determined largely by safety measures. Around two hours later, JCP&L said some 25,000 customers have been affected by the forced outage.

"We do not anticipate restoring power tonight," it said.

Footage Shows Extensive Reach of Wildfire

Videos and photos posted on social media by news outlets and residents show the expanding reach of the Jones Road wildfire.

🚨Mandatory evacuations are underway in a portion of Ocean Township, Ocean County New Jersey, due to a raging wildfire



Officials say residents on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway are being asked to evacuate.



The fire has grown to 1,200 acres in size… pic.twitter.com/MWtb6uqYKt — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) April 22, 2025

One video showed police cars and firefighting trucks moving away from massive blazes in what is said to be an area in Waretown, New Jersey. International Business Times cannot independently verify the footage.

👩‍🚒🚒🔥WILDFIRES ALERT🔥🚒👩‍🚒



Ocean county, New Jersey is under attack!



Beware on Route 9 in Waretown

because the fire is growing the now named

Jones Road wildfire that has burnt over

3500 acres and growing! pic.twitter.com/WHb4EyGpzu — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) April 23, 2025

The next update from the fire department is expected sometime Wednesday morning.

