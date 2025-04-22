U.S. Crime & Justice

Karen Read Faces 'Uphill' Battle As Murder Retrial Approaches, Legal Experts Warn

By
John O'Keefe and Karen Read
John O'Keefe and Karen Read

The retrial of Karen Read, who is accused of hitting her boyfriend with her car and leaving him to die on a snowy night in 2022, begins Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Read's first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. The case and the trial were documented in the Netflix series A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read. The second trial begins with opening statements as Read again faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene, the Associated Press detailed.

Read's boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe died on the front lawn of a home where he had gone to attend a party. Read had been driving and dropped O'Keefe off at fellow police officer Brian Albert's home.

Prosecutors contend that O'Keefe never made it inside and that Read ran him down, while her defense team has said she's the victim of a police conspiracy to frame her.

The case has been marked by controversy and crossed accusations, and further complicated by the firing of Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor after an internal investigation into his conduct, Fox News recalled. Proctor had sent derogatory texts about Read early in the investigation which the defense argued demonstrated his bias toward her at the outset of the investigation.

"Now that Proctor's been fired, the prosecution can own these bad facts and get ahead of them," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News. "By 'fronting' the unprofessional and embarrassing evidence impeaching Proctor for the jury, and showing Proctor has been terminated for his misconduct, the commonwealth will have a better chance of securing a conviction this time."

Legal experts told Fox News Digital that retrials can often benefit the prosecution, which knows what to expect from witnesses.

"I think she faces a major uphill climb," Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based attorney and adjunct professor at Northwestern University's School of Law, told the outlet. "They have many witnesses locked into their story. As for a prediction, I say the prosecutors are going to win this case as they are going to be loaded for bear with respect to her expert witnesses."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Manslaughter, Massachusetts, Netflix
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Volz

Man Who Held Parents At Gunpoint And Claimed To Be 'Jesus' Killed In Police Shootout

Courthouse
Trump Admin Directs Judges To Fast-Track 'Legally Deficient' Asylum Applications
US visa
Is ICE Targeting Muslim Students? Lawsuits Mount After 1,400 Visas Suddenly Revoked
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
Trump Opens Massive Marine Protected Area to Commercial Fishing
DOGE Slashes 'Black Lung' Healthcare As Trump Promises To Bring Back More Mining Jobs
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols