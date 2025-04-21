Baby 'Born Twice' To Mom With Cancer: The Rare Surgery That Saved Their Lives

Born twice? It sounds impossible, but that's exactly the story of miracle baby Rafferty Isaac in the U.K. At just 20 weeks, he was temporarily removed while in the womb so doctors could perform life-saving surgery on his mother, who had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After the complex five-hour procedure, Rafferty was placed back into the womb to finish growing and was "born again" at full term in January.

Rafferty's mother, 32-year-old Lucy Isaac, was just 12 weeks pregnant when she received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer. The cancerous cells needed to be removed urgently, as delaying treatment until after childbirth would allow the disease to spread, threatening the life. But by then, Lucy had already entered her second trimester, so doctors ruled out the possibility of performing standard keyhole surgery.

That's when a team of surgeons at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford proposed a bold, life-saving solution: an extraordinary and rare procedure that involved temporarily removing Lucy's womb, still carrying her unborn baby, from her abdomen to reach the cancerous cells hidden behind it, before carefully repositioning it to allow her pregnancy to continue. The surgery was risky to both mother and child and was carried out very rarely.

However, trusting the expertise of her medical team, Lucy agreed to the high-risk surgery in October. During the operation, doctors successfully removed the tumors, which had already progressed to grade two, and began invading the tissues surrounding her ovaries.

During the procedure, Lucy's womb was outside for two hours, carefully wrapped in a sterile, warm saline pack to replicate the conditions inside the body and maintain the proper temperature. Throughout the operation, two medics closely monitored the child's heart rate and temperature to ensure his safety.

Rafferty's birth as a healthy, full-term baby in January, weighing 6lb 5oz, was not just a medical triumph but a deeply emotional milestone for the Isaac family. Just two years earlier, Lucy's husband, Adam, 42, had undergone a kidney transplant. "To finally hold Rafferty in our arms after everything we have been through was the most amazing moment," Adam told the Daily Mail.

In the weeks after the delivery, Lucy returned to John Radcliffe Hospital with her miracle baby to express their gratitude to the medical team. "It felt as if I had met him previously. It was a rare and a very emotional experience for me," said surgeon Hooman Soleymani Majd, who led the team.

Originally published on Medical Daily