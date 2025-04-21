Pete Hegseth Reportedly Shared Details Of Yemen Attacks In Another Signal Chat That Has His Wife In It

It is now being reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly shared details of the March 15th Yemen military strikes in another Signal group chat.

Hegseth previously came under fire for sharing details of the same attack in a different group chat, which included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic.

This time around, the second group chat reportedly includes Hegseth's wife.

What Was Shared in the Second Group Chat?

According to a report by The New York Times (via The Verge), the details shared between the group chats were "essentially the same" and "included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen."

Aside from Hegseth's wife, around a dozen people were in the second group chat. Per the reports, these are people that Hegseth knows both personally and professionally.

The group chat with his wife was reportedly created before Hegseth was named Defense Secretary.

Hegseth Was Told to Move Work-Related Matters to a Different Phone

According to the report, Hegseth was already told to move anything that's work-related to a different phone. However, the Defense Secretary allegedly did not comply.

The report likewise alleges that Hegseth was already warned by aides "not to discuss such sensitive operational details in his Signal group chat."

According to The New York Times, an unnamed government official has confirmed the existence of an "informal group chat." This official has denied that any classified and sensitive information has been discussed in said group chat.

Forbes reported that Sean Parnell, the spokesperson of the Pentagon, has dismissed The New York Times' report in a post on X.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

4/20/25



STATEMENT:



Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 21, 2025

"This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article," he said in his statement. "They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President's agenda."

"There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story," Parnell insisted. "What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump's agenda."

Originally published on Tech Times