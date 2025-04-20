DOGE Slashes 'Black Lung' Healthcare As Trump Promises To Bring Back More Mining Jobs

Although President Donald Trump has signed several measures to support the coal industry, he also has made cuts to federal agencies that miners say jeopardize their health.

Trump signed at least four executive orders meant to help coal. The orders involved new leases on federal lands and a relaxing of emissions standards on coal plants, NPR reported.

"We're bringing back an industry that was abandoned," Trump said, according to NPR. "With us today are some of the amazing workers who will benefit from these policies."

However, the simultaneous decision to cut federal workers who oversee programs meant to combat black lung disease has raised questions.

"The [Mine Workers of America] is thrilled they're looking at the future of coal," said Erin Bates, a spokesperson for the United Mine Workers of America, according to The Guardian. "But – if you're not going to protect the health and safety of the miners, there's not going to be anyone to work in the mines you are apparently reopening."

Bates was specifically referring to the elimination of 900 workers from the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH). The cuts included workers from the respiratory health division in West Virginia, which oversaw an X-ray screening program for black lung, The Guardian reported.

The cuts were part of DOGE's efforts to trim the federal workforce and were part of 10,000 Health and Human Service positions that were eliminated.

The newspaper noted that the administration also wants to pause a rule that focuses on silica dust, which causes a kind of pneumoconiosis or "black lung" disease.

"To go into the silica rule – we're almost dumbfounded," Bates said, according to The Guardian. "The number of black lung cases that are showing up in the US is astronomical – it is increasing and not only are the numbers increasing, but it's happening to younger and younger miners. Every single day this rule is delayed is another day our miners are contracting black lung."

