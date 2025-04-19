Parkland Survivors Faced Second Deadly School Shooting At FSU

Some students who experienced the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School seven years ago have now survived their second school shooting in less than a decade while attending Florida State University (FSU).

An active shooter was reported to be on FSU's campus in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two and leaving six injured.

"I was walking, and this guy pulls up in an orange Hummer," an FSU student who saw the shooter told NBC News. "And he gets out with a rifle and shoots in my direction."

However, senior Ilana Badiner already knew how to respond to the incident.

"I kind of knew the drill already," she told CNN.

Having survived the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, which occurred while she attended a middle school adjacent to the high school, Badiner watched students sprinting towards bathrooms and hallways and realized something was wrong.

"I've been through this before. It was a similar situation," Badiner said.

She alerted the instructor of the bowling class she had actively been attending.

"I didn't know why everyone else would be running and they were leaving all their belongings behind and definitely knew there was an emergency," she said.

Her instructor, Stephanie Horowitz, was also a survivor of the Parkland shooting, having been a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the incident occurred.

"I had a feeling it was an active shooter situation before I even heard," Horowitz said in an interview with CBS. "We were lucky that some of my students looked out of the glass doors and saw everybody running."

FSU student Josh Gallagher, who had been in the FSU law library when the shooting occurred, posted to social media about surviving a second shooting, having been present at Parkland.

"After living through the MSD shooting in 2018, I never thought it would hit close to home again. Then I'm in the FSU Law Library and hear on alarm: active shooter on campus. No matter your politics, we need to meet—and something has to change. Prayers to the victims and families," he wrote to X.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 shooting, took to social media to release a statement on the FSU shooting.

"America is broken. My daughter Jaime was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. Many of her friends who were lucky enough to survive that shooting went on to attend FSU. Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today," he began.

"As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today," he continued.

