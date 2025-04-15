Fired Immigration Judges Sue Trump Administration Over Mass Termination

Thirteen immigration judges appointed in late 2024 have filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging their mass termination in February 2025 was illegal and violated federal civil service protections.

The amended appeal claims the judges were dismissed without cause, due process, or adherence to required procedures for a lawful reduction in force.

The judges, all appointed during the final months of the Biden administration, had completed the application process, received court assignments, and were preparing to begin training and investiture when they were fired on February 14. The Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) cited budget constraints and classified the terminations as part of a broader cost-cutting measure, stating the judges were still probationary employees, as Border Report points out.

However, the lawsuit argues that the simultaneous termination of all 13 judges, without individualized performance assessments, constitutes a misuse of probationary status to bypass federal regulations that govern workforce reductions. The dismissal letters reportedly used identical language, stating that retaining the judges was "not in the best interest of the Agency."

"These immigration judges were appointed to serve the American people and uphold the rule of law — and they were fired by President Trump in violation of long-standing civil service protections," said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, the legal group representing the judges to Border Report.

The plaintiffs are seeking reinstatement, back pay, attorney fees, and class certification for all similarly affected judges. They argue that the abrupt terminations could hinder future employment opportunities in federal service.

The lawsuit also points to a January 31 memo from Acting EOIR Director Sirce Owen that referenced ongoing budgetary pressures and questioned why immigration judges had been exempted from a hiring freeze instituted in November 2024. This context, the plaintiffs argue, shows financial motives behind the dismissals rather than individual job performance.

The February firings took place amid a historic backlog in the immigration court system. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, there are now over 3.7 million pending immigration cases. With only around 735 immigration judges remaining, each is now responsible for roughly 6,000 cases, with some immigration lawyers estimating it could take up to a decade for cases to be resolved.

