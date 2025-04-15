Pam Bondi Set To Star In Upcoming Film With A-List Cast: Report

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is making an unexpected leap into acting, with a role in the upcoming film "Florida Wild," which was filmed in the Sarasota area earlier this year.

"Florida Wild" is a Western set in the 1880s that showcases the state's lesser-known ranching history, according to an August 2024 article by WTSP. The film is the brainchild of executive producer Mark Pentecost, a local entrepreneur and owner of a 10,000-acre ranch in Myakka City, where much of the movie was filmed.

Pam Bondi is listed on IMDb among the cast, credited in the role of an "Official." Bondi, a prominent Republican attorney who served as Florida's first female attorney general from 2011 to 2019, joins a cast that includes Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, and prominent actors Lee Majors and Chandler Riggs.

The film was directed by Rick Eldridge and heavily features Florida locals in both on-screen roles and behind-the-scenes jobs. Bondi's exact screen time and character details remain under wraps, but her appearance marks a rare crossover from politics to Hollywood.

Pam Bondi casted in the upcoming movie Florida Wild.



Yes. THAT Pam Bondi. She's an actress. pic.twitter.com/2MZ1cbqe11 — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) April 15, 2025

Set for release in 2025, the film aims to spotlight Florida's rich but often overlooked history, as well as to position the state as a future hub for film production. Local involvement in the film—from acting to construction—has generated excitement in the community.

With Bondi's unexpected inclusion and a potential series in the works, the project is gaining even more buzz as its debut approaches.

Originally published on Latin Times