Girl Dangled From Car Window After Trying to Stop Man From Driving Drunk: Police

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk with a minor clinging to his car window in a desperate attempt to stop him from leaving.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 12 at a residence on Daisy Street in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, WTAJ reported. Ryan Troy Price had been drinking when he began arguing with a young girl at the home, who tried to prevent him from driving under the influence.

Witnesses said the confrontation escalated physically, with Price allegedly throwing the girl to the ground twice—once inside the home and again outside.

After taking someone else's car keys, Price reportedly entered his own Toyota and attempted to flee the scene. The girl tried to stop him by reaching through the driver's window, but Price allegedly began driving with her still partially hanging out.

Fearing she might fall and be run over, she climbed into the vehicle as he continued driving. She told police that Price elbowed her during the ride and later threw her phone over an embankment after finally pulling over along Clearfield Woodland Highway.

Price was arrested later that day and arraigned on several charges including false imprisonment of a minor, DUI, and assault. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 before Magisterial District Judge Glass.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald