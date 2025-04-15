U.S. Crime & Justice

Girl Dangled From Car Window After Trying to Stop Man From Driving Drunk: Police

By
FRANCE-SECURITY-POLICE-HOUSING SQUAT
A uniformed police officer carrying a weapon and a bulletproof vest holds a young delinquent wearing a cap with handcuffs restraining his wrists behind his back, in front of a police vehicle.

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk with a minor clinging to his car window in a desperate attempt to stop him from leaving.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 12 at a residence on Daisy Street in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, WTAJ reported. Ryan Troy Price had been drinking when he began arguing with a young girl at the home, who tried to prevent him from driving under the influence.

Witnesses said the confrontation escalated physically, with Price allegedly throwing the girl to the ground twice—once inside the home and again outside.

After taking someone else's car keys, Price reportedly entered his own Toyota and attempted to flee the scene. The girl tried to stop him by reaching through the driver's window, but Price allegedly began driving with her still partially hanging out.

Fearing she might fall and be run over, she climbed into the vehicle as he continued driving. She told police that Price elbowed her during the ride and later threw her phone over an embankment after finally pulling over along Clearfield Woodland Highway.

Price was arrested later that day and arraigned on several charges including false imprisonment of a minor, DUI, and assault. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16 before Magisterial District Judge Glass.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Arrested, Pennsylvania, Dui, Police, Drunk driving
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

Arizona National Guard Monitors Mexican Border
US Troops Could Detain Migrants After Being Given Control Of Land On Southern Border
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Building Largest Warship In Its History, Satellite Images Reveal
President Donald Trump
Man Used Pseudonym 'Mr. Satan' To Threaten To Assassinate Trump: FBI
Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies
Teen Killed Parents, Stole Money, Jewelry So He Could Finance Trump Assassination Plot
Editor's Pick
The global pandemic caused stock markets around the world to crash in 2020
Finance & Investments

The Worst Market Crashes Since 1929

Vivek Economy_04052025_1
Politics

Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To 'Unleash Economic Boom' In Ohio

Measles
Health

Measles Across Texas And Beyond — Over 500 Cases As Deadly Outbreak Spreads

US government shutdown vote
Economy

Senate GOP's Budget Plan: $1.5T In Tax Cuts, $5T Debt Limit Hike—What You Need To Know