Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Southern California, Tremors Felt From San Diego To Los Angeles

A seismograph registers little earth trembles.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning, rattling a wide stretch of the state from San Diego to Los Angeles, according to experts from the California Institute of Technology's Seismological Laboratory.

The quake occurred at 10:08 a.m. PT near Julian, California, and was recorded at a depth of approximately 13 kilometers (8 miles), making it a relatively deep seismic event. It followed a 3.3 magnitude foreshock that was detected Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Dr. Lucile Jones, a prominent seismologist with Caltech, said the tremor appears to be linked to the Elsinore Fault Line, a major fault system in Southern California. "Every earthquake could be a foreshock to something bigger," Jones warned, noting there's a 5% chance a stronger quake could follow the event.

According to USGS modeling, those near the epicenter experienced moderate shaking, while over 25 million people across the region felt weak to light tremors.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation, CNN reported. His office confirmed that the state is working with local authorities to assess potential damage and determine if any emergency response is necessary.

There have been no immediate reports of significant injuries or structural damage, though assessments are ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Earthquake, Southern California, San diego, Los Angeles
