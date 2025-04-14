U.S. Crime & Justice

Teen Killed Parents, Stole Money, Jewelry So He Could Finance Trump Assassination Plot

By
Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Lighting Candles Around Bodies
Nikita Casap, 17, has been charged in the murder of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer.

A Wisconsin teen allegedly murdered his parents as part of a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to the FBI.

Nikita Casap, 17, allegedly murdered his mother and stepfather and then stayed in the home for nearly two weeks until school officials called police for a wellness check, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The FBI, in an affidavit quoted by the newspaper, says the motive for the crime was to gain independence to kill the president.

"The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carry out his plan," the newspaper quoted the FBI affidavit.

In February, Casap shot his mother, Tatiana, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. The teen then stayed in the house with the couple's decomposing bodies for nearly two weeks before leaving with $14,000, passports and the family dog, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Casap planned the murder and even shared his plans with others through a messaging app, including a Russian speaker. He also wrote a 3-page manifesto that praised Adolf Hitler.

"Casap appears to have written a manifesto calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States," the AP quoted a search warrant.

Casap apparently messaged people after the deaths of his parents, including school officials. "Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will be out for another week," a text to Mayer's boss read. Eventually, Casap took off, and police found the bodies after school officials became concerned.

Casap was eventually arrested in Kansas and is now being held on $1 million bond, the AP reported. He faces several charges including first-degree murder and theft.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

