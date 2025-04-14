Apple Reportedly Transforming iPadOS 19 With macOS Features—Major Overhaul Coming This Year

Many analysts have said that Apple's iOS has been fairly the same over the years, and the same goes for the iPad's operating system, the iPadOS. However, much like iOS 19, the iPadOS 19 is also getting a major overhaul this 2025.

It has reported that not only would Apple bring new features that are unique to the iPad, but there will also be a few macOS features coming to the tablet.

The current iPad experience has already drawn massive comparisons to the Mac, and some have said that it is the better one, with the Apple tablet now being used as an alternative to its computer as it offers the touch screen and better portability for users.

Apple to Transform iPadOS 19 with macOS Features

Mark Gurman has shared new information about Apple's developments that will soon be available to the public, particularly for the iPadOS 19. It was revealed by the analyst that Apple will deliver more features to the iPad that are reportedly patterned after the macOS.

It was revealed by Gurman that Apple is focusing their development of the iPadOS 19 on "productivity, multitasking and app window management," and they will make this identical to the ones offered on the Mac.

This comes after many years of the public complaining about the iPad's operating system, which has only delivered several upgrades and changes but no major improvements to its experiences.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple's development of the iPadOS has been lagging all these years, and despite the company improving the capabilities of the hardware itself, its software is not exactly on the same page.

Apple's Upcoming Overhaul for Software

The last release from Apple, iOS 18, may have introduced Apple Intelligence to the world, but that is not yet the biggest release. This is because there will be an upcoming revamp to its operating systems and software that Apple is set to offer this year, starting with the iOS 19.

The massive hype on Apple's development now centers on iOS 19, particularly as the tech giant has already confirmed its WWDC 25 event, which will take place on June 9. Amidst this, many leaks and rumors have popped up about what the iOS 19 will bring and they all center on the visionOS-like interface making its way to the iPhones and other devices for a uniform experience.

The major overhaul for Apple's upcoming experiences is already much anticipated by the public, with many sources sharing developments that may come from the company this year. From iOS 19 to iPadOS 19, Apple has many things reportedly planned for them, and these are expected to be all revealed during the WWDC 25.

Originally published on Tech Times