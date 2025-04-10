U.S.

Woman Escorted Off Plane By Police After Her Card Was Declined For Can Of Pringles

A woman and her husband were escorted by police after their card was declined on a can of Pringles during a Ryanair flight last month.

An English woman was escorted off a Ryanair flight by police after her card was declined while attempting to buy a can of Pringles, according to a report.

Ann-Marie Murray, 55, ordered and ate a can of Pringles along with a water and a coke, amounting to less than $8, during a flight from Tenerife to Bristol on March 28. However, when she was asked to pay, her card was declined by the machine and she did not have cash.

"I was doing my best to pay. I tried to tap and pay, but the machine didn't work. They tried with another machine and when it still didn't go through I offered to get cash when we landed but they said I couldn't do that," Murray told GloucestershireLive.

Murray and her husband were then told the flight crew had contacted police to escort them off the plane upon landing because they became "disruptive," which Murray denied.

"I thought it was a joke when the crew said they had called the police," Murray added. "I was shocked when the police came onboard and we were asked to leave. It was so embarrassing. I had done everything I could to resolve it."

After Murray and her husband were removed from the plane, law enforcement officials laughed off the situation and allowed her to take out cash and pay the outstanding tab. She was also banned from Ryanair but said she would have never flown with them again regardless.

